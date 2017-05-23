May 23 Boost B.V. and Mariselia Ltd:

* Says their intention to sell about 7.1 million ordinary shares in Telit Communications

* Placing shares represent about 5.54 pct of Telit Communications' issued share capital

* Boost B.V. and Mariselia Ltd are entities controlled by Oozi Cats, CEO of Telit Communications plc