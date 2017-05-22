May 22 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Full year 2017 revenue rose 7.4 percent to $5.8 billion

* Q4 revenue $1.58 billion, up 11.1 percent

* Booz allen hamilton announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 results

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.79 to $1.89

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.76 to $1.86

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 4 to 7 percent

* Q4 revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Booz allen hamilton holding corp - as of march 31, 2017, total backlog was $13.6 billion, compared to $11.8 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S