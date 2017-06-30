June 30 BorgWarner Inc:
* Says on June 29, co entered into a third amended and
restated credit agreement with Bank Of America, other lenders -
SEC filing
* BorgWarner says under amendment, lenders committed to
provide loans under unsecured revolving credit facility in
initial maximum principal amount of up to $1.2 billion
* BorgWarner says the commitments of the lenders under the
credit facility mature on June 29, 2022
* BorgWarner says under amendment, initial maximum principal
amount, may be increased by additional principal amount of up to
$300 million on co's request
Source text: (bit.ly/2tsWYuZ)
