April 27 Borgwarner Inc
* Company has reaffirmed its 2017 full year organic growth
guidance
* Full year net sales are expected to be $8.81 billion -
$9.04 billion
* Borgwarner reports first quarter 2017 U.S. GAAP net
earnings of $0.89 per diluted share, or $0.91 per diluted share
excluding non-comparable items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.89
* Q1 sales rose 6.1 percent to $2.407 billion
* Sees FY 2017 sales $8.81 billion to $9.04 billion
* Foreign currencies are expected to lower sales by $310
million in FY
* Expects Q2 2017 organic net sales growth of 3.0 pct to 6.5
pct
* Foreign currencies are expected to lower sales by $115
million, or 5.1 pct in Q2
* FY net earnings are now expected to be within a range of
$3.50 to $3.60 per diluted share
* Qtrly non - GAAP earnings per share $ 0.91
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91
* Excluding impact of non-comparable items, operating margin
is expected to improve by 40 to 50 basis points in FY
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $2.28
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $8.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.25
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
