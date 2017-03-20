March 20 BOS Global Holdings Ltd:

* Agreement to acquire 40 pct interest in profitable call centre business

* To acquire 40 pct of Call Design's issued share capital for a consideration of 280,000 pounds cash and issue of 5,040,000 ordinary bos shares

* Consideration shares would be issued at a nominal price of 50 pence, implying an aggregate consideration of 2.8 million pounds

* Cash consideration expected to be funded through drawdowns on company's existing convertible loan note facility