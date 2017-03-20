BRIEF-Cypressfirst believes Cypress Semiconductor's board needs further change
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing
March 20 BOS Global Holdings Ltd:
* Agreement to acquire 40 pct interest in profitable call centre business
* To acquire 40 pct of Call Design's issued share capital for a consideration of 280,000 pounds cash and issue of 5,040,000 ordinary bos shares
* Consideration shares would be issued at a nominal price of 50 pence, implying an aggregate consideration of 2.8 million pounds
* Cash consideration expected to be funded through drawdowns on company's existing convertible loan note facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,608.35 times amount on offer
* SecureAuth launches advanced security for Microsoft's office 365 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: