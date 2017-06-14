June 14 Bosch Ltd:

* Says launches micro climate monitoring system for India ; to invest 9 billion rupees for financial year 2017-18

Source text - Micro Climate Monitoring System for India launched. Local offerings from Bosch India drives the transition to the IoT era.Bosch India to invest INR 900 crores for the financial year 2017-18. Approx. 15 percent to be invested in local R&D activities

