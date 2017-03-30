March 30 Bosideng International Holdings Ltd -

* Subscriber (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and master fund entered into a framework agreement

* Subscriber has agreed to subscribe for participating shares corresponding to investment fund for an amount up to usd100 million

* Master Fund Is Cithara Global Multi-Strategy Spc, an exempted co incorporated in cayman islands and subscriber is Delight Kingdom Group Source text (bit.ly/2njAXaL) Further company coverage: