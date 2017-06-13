June 13 BOSSARD HOLDING AG

* HIGH SALES GROWTH CONTINUED IN ALL MARKET REGIONS AFTER Q1 2017

* THIS POSITIVE TREND WILL YIELD AN ABOVE-AVERAGE MID-YEAR PROFIT

* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 30 PERCENT ABOVE LAST YEAR'S CHF 31.3 MILLION