BRIEF-Mutares Group's STS acquires Brazilian plant of Autoneum
* DGAP-NEWS: MUTARES GROUP: STS ACQUIRES BRAZILIAN PLANT OF AUTONEUM
June 13 BOSSARD HOLDING AG
* HIGH SALES GROWTH CONTINUED IN ALL MARKET REGIONS AFTER Q1 2017
* THIS POSITIVE TREND WILL YIELD AN ABOVE-AVERAGE MID-YEAR PROFIT
* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 30 PERCENT ABOVE LAST YEAR'S CHF 31.3 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2rdWFQw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DGAP-NEWS: MUTARES GROUP: STS ACQUIRES BRAZILIAN PLANT OF AUTONEUM
ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,993 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, June 22 Novartis's investigational medicine canakinumab cut cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, citing a late-stage study.