May 11 Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund -

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces first quarter 2017 results, including franchise sales of $202.4 million for the period, an increase of 2.2% versus one year ago

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund - system-wide gross sales of $261.2 million for q1, an increase of 2.8% versus same period one year ago

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly distributable cash per unit decreased 2.5% for period to 31.2 cents versus 32.0 cents for same period a year ago

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund - same store sales growth of 0.0% for q1

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly basic earnings per unit $0.32

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.26