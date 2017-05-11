May 11 Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

* Boston pizza royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results, including franchise sales of $202.4 million for the period, an increase of 2.2% versus one year ago

* Boston pizza royalties income fund - q1 system-wide gross sales of $261.2 million for period, an increase of 2.8% versus same period one year ago

* Boston pizza royalties income fund -q1 same store sales growth of 0.0% for period

* Boston pizza royalties income fund - q1 diluted earnings per unit $0.26

* Boston pizza royalties income fund - qtrly total revenue $11.1 million versus $10.9 million