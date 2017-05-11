UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
* Boston pizza royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results, including franchise sales of $202.4 million for the period, an increase of 2.2% versus one year ago
* Boston pizza royalties income fund - q1 system-wide gross sales of $261.2 million for period, an increase of 2.8% versus same period one year ago
* Boston pizza royalties income fund -q1 same store sales growth of 0.0% for period
* Boston pizza royalties income fund - q1 diluted earnings per unit $0.26
* Boston pizza royalties income fund - qtrly total revenue $11.1 million versus $10.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources