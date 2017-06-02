June 2 Boston Properties Inc:

* Boston Properties renews ATM equity offering program

* Boston Properties - renewed its "at market" equity offering program through which it may sell up to an aggregate of $600 million of its common stock​

* Boston Properties Inc- ‍program replaces company's prior $600 million "at market" equity offering program that was scheduled to expire on June 3, 2017​