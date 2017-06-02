Italy's Banca Carige appoints former UniCredit exec as CEO - sources
MILAN, June 21 The board of Genoa-based lender Banca Carige has appointed former UniCredit top executive Paolo Fiorentino as chief executive, two sources said on Wednesday.
June 2 Boston Properties Inc:
* Boston Properties renews ATM equity offering program
* Boston Properties - renewed its "at market" equity offering program through which it may sell up to an aggregate of $600 million of its common stock
* Boston Properties Inc- program replaces company's prior $600 million "at market" equity offering program that was scheduled to expire on June 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 21 The board of Genoa-based lender Banca Carige has appointed former UniCredit top executive Paolo Fiorentino as chief executive, two sources said on Wednesday.
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting