May 16 Boston Scientific Corp
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated
superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at
one year
* Boston Scientific Corp says LOTUS valve system also
demonstrated non-inferiority to corevalve platform for primary
safety endpoint
* Boston Scientific - secondary endpoint demonstrated LOTUS
valve system had lower rates of moderate to severe pvl
occurrences compared to corevalve platform
* Boston Scientific Corp - LOTUS valve system showed
superiority over corevalve tavi system platform for primary
effectiveness endpoint
