BRIEF-Philips to acquire Spectranetics Corporation
* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE REVENUE GROWTH, ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EPS ACCRETIVE FOR PHILIPS BY 2018
June 27 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston Scientific outlines strategy for sustained growth at 2017 investor day
* Continues to expect to launch Lotus Edge valve system in Europe and submit U.S. pre-market approval submission in Q4 of 2017
* Company expects to introduce vercise dbs system in U.S. by early 2018, pending regulatory approval
* Goal is to achieve an organic revenue compound annual growth rate for 2018-2020 of six to eight percent
* Goal is to achieve consistent double-digit adjusted EPS growth for 2018-2020
* Five-year growth strategy intended to help reach a 25 percent adjusted operating margin in 2017 and 28 percent in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE REVENUE GROWTH, ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EPS ACCRETIVE FOR PHILIPS BY 2018
June 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,415.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * CYBER ATTACK: A major global cyber attack disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month. WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, said it was also infected. Russian steelmaker Evraz said its information sy
* Philips to acquire the Spectranetics Corporation to accelerate expansion in image-guided therapy devices to treat cardiac and peripheral vascular disease