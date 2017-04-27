BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017
April 27 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston Scientific announces results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $8.8 billion to $8.9 billion
* Q1 sales $2.16 billion
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.81 to $0.86
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $2.185 billion to $2.215 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 interventional cardiology worldwide sales $605 million versus $560 million
* Qtrly cardiac rhythm management worldwide sales $463 million versus. $433 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $8.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing