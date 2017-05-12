May 12 Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston scientific announces positive european registry results for watchman™ left atrial appendage closure device

* Boston scientific -data confirmed watchman device had a high implant success rate and was effective in stroke reduction for patients with non-valvular af

* Boston scientific- at one year post implantation of device, results show an 84 percent reduction in annual stroke rate as compared to predicted rates of untreated patients

* Boston scientific-above 70 percent of patients in study were deemed unsuitable for short or long-term anticoagulation at time of watchman implantation