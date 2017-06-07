BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of NCDs up to 5 bln rupees

* Says to consider issue of NCDs upto 5 billion rupees Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 27, 2017 to consider and approve the issue of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs. 500 crores on private placement basis] Further company coverage: