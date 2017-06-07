BRIEF-Biotest reaches 2nd milestone in expansion project
* DGAP-NEWS: BIOTEST AG: BIOTEST REACHES 2ND MILESTONE IN BIOTEST NEXT LEVEL EXPANSION PROJECT
June 8 Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Announced completion of and initial human clinical data from its pilot study of BTX 1701 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider issue of NCDs upto 5 billion rupees Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 27, 2017 to consider and approve the issue of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs. 500 crores on private placement basis] Further company coverage:
* Says received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules, USP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tvG8ZH) Further company coverage: