BRIEF-Selecta Bio provides data from mid-stage study testing gout drug
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
March 24 Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Receives export and import approvals for clinical studies
* U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency approved export, Australian Office Of Drug Control approved import of synthetic cannabidiol for planned clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moleculin announces intent to expand annamycin planned clinical trial to include sites in Poland
* Alibaba Group - cooperating with SEC, have been providing SEC with requested documents, information related to investigation initiated in early 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssodot) Further company coverage: