April 5 Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax

* Botanix will be well funded for development phase holding approximately A$9.0 million cash

* Funds raised will be used to accelerate clinical development of synthetic cannabidiol products and pursue commercialisation of Permetrextm delivery technology