BRIEF-Ashok Leyland says Hinduja Leyland Finance's DRHP withdrawn from SEBI
Says DRHP filed by Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd had been withdrawn from SEBI on June 16, 2017
May 24 Boubyan International Industries Holding Co
* Nine-month net profit attributable to shareholders 273,625 dianrs versus loss of 164,750 dinars year ago
Nine-month net profit attributable to shareholders 273,625 dianrs versus loss of 164,750 dinars year ago

Nine-month total operating revenue 664,239 dinars versus 269,794 dinars year ago
BELGRADE, June 21 Four consortia and one company will proceed the next round of bidding for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, the biggest in the Balkan region, the company and a Serbian government commission said on Wednesday.
Received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission on issue of tier II capital bonds by company