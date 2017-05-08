BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Bovie Medical Corp
* Bovie medical receives 510k clearance for its j-plasma® precise flex handpiece
* Bovie medical corp - received 510k clearance from fda for a new j-plasma precise flex handpiece
* Bovie medical corp - commercial launch of j-plasma precise flex handpiece in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs