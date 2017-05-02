May 2 Bovis Homes Group Plc:

* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against

* 97.05 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration policy, 2.95 percent of votes cast against