June 1 Bowmore Exploration Ltd:
* Will proceed with a three to one share consolidation
* Bowmore Exploration - following consolidation, co will
have 29.6 million shares issued and 32.9 million shares
outstanding on a fully diluted basis
* Bowmore Exploration Ltd - board of Bowmore announce
nomination of Jeff Hussey as incoming president and CEO of co
* Paul Dumas, current president of Bowmore, will continue
with co as CFO
* Changing its name to Osisko metals incorporated
