June 1 Bowmore Exploration Ltd:

* Will proceed with a three to one share consolidation

* Bowmore Exploration - following consolidation, co will have 29.6 million shares issued and 32.9 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis

* Bowmore Exploration Ltd - board of Bowmore announce nomination of Jeff Hussey as incoming president and CEO of co

* Paul Dumas, current president of Bowmore, will continue with co as CFO

* Changing its name to Osisko metals incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: