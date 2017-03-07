March 7 Bowmore Exploration Ltd
* Bowmore signs a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the
Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick, Canada
* Pursuant to purchase agreement company will acquire
interest in project by issuing to owner 2.8 million common
shares of corporation
* Under terms of purchase agreement, company will have no
further financial obligations to the private owner
* Shares issued to vendor in counterpart of acquisition will
be escrowed for period 18 months with release period every 6
months
* Under terms of purchase agreement Bowmore will not be
encumbered with any area of interest
* Co will retain 100% of all net smelter royalties (NSR)
from proceeds of any commercial production from Brunswick belt
property
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: