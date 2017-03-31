UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
March 31 Boyd Gaming Corp
* Boyd Gaming Corp says on March 29, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 2 and refinancing amendment - SEC Filing
* Boyd Gaming Corp says amended credit agreement provides for commitments to make Term B loans in an amount equal to $1.3 billion Source text: [bit.ly/2oj1Cci] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California