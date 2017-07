July 20 (Reuters) - Boyuan Holdings Ltd

* Proposed sale of China based assets

* BHL to sell jiaxing project

* Proceeds from sale will be deployed to BHL’s operations in Australia and provide with additional capital

* Deal for 85 million rmb ‍​

* Transaction will also see repayment of a 130 million RMB receivable owed to BHL from Hong Kong Jiayuan Investments Ltd