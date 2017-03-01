March 1 Bp Plc:
* BP and Clean Energy partner to expand U.S. Renewable
natural gas transportation fueling capabilities
* Under terms of agreement, BP will pay $155 million for
Clean Energy's existing biomethane production facilities
* BP to acquire Clean Energy's upstream renewable natural
gas business and sign long-term supply agreement with clean
energy
* BP will continue to subcontract operations of these
facilities to Clean Energy
* BP Plc - Clean Energy will buy renewable natural gas fuel
from BP and collect royalties on gas purchased from BP and sold
as redeem at it stations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: