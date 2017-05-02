May 2 Bp Plc

* BP operated 12 U.S. unconventional rigs in Q1 2017 versus 5 in Q4 2016, cash breaekven has halved from 2015 to $2.60/mmbtu -CFO

* If oil falls back below $50/bbl, BP can reduce capex by at least an additional $1 billion -CFO