June 29 BP Plc:
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting
non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash
exploration write-off in Angola
* Decided to relinquish its 50 pct interest in block 24/11
offshore southern Angola
* Katambi, a gas discovery made in block in 2014, has not
been determined to be commercial
* Due to write-offs in Angola, bp expects a non-cash
exploration write-off in Angola of around $750 million, which
will not attract tax relief in its Q2 2017 results
Source text for Eikon: [on.bp.com/2tpz2rW]
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)