Apple adds Virgin to U.S. carrier lineup as Virgin ditches Android
June 21 Apple Inc will soon start selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new carrier offered by the iPhone maker's since 2013, the companies said on Wednesday.
June 2 BP Plc:
* BP discovers more gas in Trinidad and sanctions development of new field
* Has made two new gas discoveries offshore Trinidad, which have potential to support future developments
* Results of Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells have unlocked about 2 trillion cubic feet of gas in place to underpin new developments
* Have now approved development of our next gasfield offshore Trinidad, Angelin, expected to come on stream in 2019
* At Angelin offshore gas project, drilling is due to commence in Q3 2018 and first gas from the facility is expected in 1Q 2019 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Entered letter of intent to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of CobalTech mining through a share exchange transaction
DUBAI, June 21 Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.