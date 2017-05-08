BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
May 8 BP Plc:
* BP along with joint venture partner Kosmos energy announced today a major gas discovery offshore Senegal
* BP and Kosmos will be drill stem testing Tortue discovery in mid-2017 and will drill 3 exploration wells over next 12 months offshore of Senegal and Mauritania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale