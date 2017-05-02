May 2 BP Plc:
* Q1 underlying replacement cost profit $1.5 billion versus
profit of $532 million year ago
* Q1 downstream underlying replacement cost profit before
interest and tax $1.74 billion versus $1.81 billion year ago
* Q1 upstream underlying replacement cost profit before
interest and tax $1.4 billion versus loss of $747 million year
ago
* Q1 production for quarter was 2,388mboe/d, 3.0% higher
than q1 of 2016
* Expect second-quarter 2017 reported production to be
broadly flat with Q1
* Quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share
* Net debt at 31 March 2017 was $38.6 billion, compared with
$30.0 billion year ago
* Net debt ratio* at 31 March 2017 was 28.0%, compared 23.6%
a year ago
* Divestment proceeds were $0.3 billion for Q1, compared
with $1.1 billion for same period in 2016
* Expect material improvement in operating cash flow from
second half
* Q1 operating cash flow, excluding payments related to Gulf
of Mexico oil spill of $4.4 billion
* Expect divestments to be in the range of $4.5-5.5 billion
for 2017
* In April, Rosneft completed acquisition of a 100% interest
in kondaneft project for approximately $700 million
* Continue to expect organic capital expenditure to be in
the range of $15-17 billion for 2017
* Gulf of Mexico oil spill pre-tax charge, which
predominantly relates to finance costs for unwinding of
discounting effects, was $161 million for quarter
