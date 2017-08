BRIEF-BP reports Q2 underlying replacement cost profit of 3.47 cents/share

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP PLC

* PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER WAS 2,431MBOE/D, 9.9% HIGHER THAN Q2 OF 2016

* UNDERLYING PRODUCTION* FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 7.0%, DUE TO RAMP-UP OF MAJOR PROJECTS

* EXPECT THIRD-QUARTER REPORTED PRODUCTION TO BE BROADLY FLAT WITH Q2

* IN Q3, EXPECT A SIMILAR LEVEL OF INDUSTRY REFINING MARGINS AND THAT NORTH AMERICAN HEAVY CRUDE OIL DIFFERENTIALS WILL REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE

* Q2 REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT OF $553 MILLION VERSUS. LOSS OF $2,247 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q2 UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT OF $684 MILLION VERSUS. PROFIT OF $720 MILLION, A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY UPSTREAM UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST (RC) PROFIT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX $ ‍710​ MILLION VERSUS $29 MILLION

* q2 Replacement Cost Profit Per Share of 2.80 Cents

* QTRLY DOWNSTREAM UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST (RC) PROFIT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX $ ‍1,413​ MILLION VERSUS $1,513 MILLION

* Q2 UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT PER SHARE OF 3.47 CENTS

* SAYS ‍NET DEBT AT 30 JUNE 2017 WAS $39.8 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $30.9 BILLION A YEAR AGO​

* NET DEBT ROSE PRIMARILY DUE TO GULF OF MEXICO PAYMENTS, EXPECT WILL IMPROVE OVER H2 AS PAYMENTS DECLINE,DIVESTMENT PROCEEDS COME IN TOWARDS YEAR END

* ORGANIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $4.3 BILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER BROUGHT THE TOTAL FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 TO $7.9 BILLION

* Q2 UNDERLYING REPLACEMENT COST PROFIT ESTIMATE OF $500 MILLION - COMPANY COMPILED ESTIMATES