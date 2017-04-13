April 13 BP Plc:

* BP starts up Trinidad onshore compression project

* Full start-up will take place over next few months.

* When fully on stream, onshore compression facility will have potential to deliver approximately 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

* Atlantic LNG Company Of Trinidad and Tobago will serve as operator. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)