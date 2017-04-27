BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
April 27 BP Plc:
* BP agrees sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC
* Consideration of sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC $1.68 billion
* SECCO is currently owned by BP (50%), SINOPEC (30%) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (20%), in which Sinopec holds a majority interest
* Intends to use proceeds from disposal, most if not all of which are anticipated to be received in 2017, for general corporate purposes
* Tansaction is subject to a number of regulatory approvals and other conditions, subject to which, it is currently anticipated to complete before end of year
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.