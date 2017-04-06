BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 BP Plc shareholder:
* 2017 pay policy looks set to significantly reduce the total pay that CEO Bob Dudley will be awarded going forward
* We applaud the BP remuneration committee for being proactive in responding to the shareholder revolt last year Further company coverage:
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.