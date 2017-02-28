Feb 28 BP Plc:
* Sees cash flow growing materially: - upstream $13-14
billion pre-tax free cash flow in 2021, downstream $9-10 billion
pre-tax free cash flow in 2021
* Sees financial frame maintained to 2021, organic capital
spending $15-17 billion a year, gearing 20-30 pct
* Upstream production expected to grow by average of 5 pct a
year from 2016 to 2021
* 9 projects now under construction expected onstream
2018-21
* Cash balance point for bp expected to fall to around
$35-40/barrel in 2021
* Production ramping up from new upstream projects is
expected to deliver a material improvement in operating cash
flow through H2 of 2017
* Will continue that tight focus on costs and capital
discipline and seek further improvements throughout group - CFO
* Volume and margin growth throughout BP's businesses are
expected to increase returns over next five years
* Upstream projects coming on line in 2016 and 2017 are on
track to deliver 500,000 boe/d new production capacity by end of
this year
* New upstream projects remain on track to deliver 800,000
boe/d of new production by 2020, as previously guided
* On average, new upstream projects are also expected to
have operating cash margins 35% higher than average of BP's
upstream portfolio in 2015
* Downstream - underlying earnings from manufacturing
businesses in 2021 are expected to be $2.5 billion higher than
in 2014.
* Expects significant earnings growth from its downstream
marketing businesses, with underlying earnings in 2021 more than
$3 billion higher than in 2014
* Downstream unit to deliver $9-10 billion of pre-tax free
cash flow by 2021, with returns of around 20 pct in 2021.
