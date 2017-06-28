China stocks end higher, strong commodity shares lend support
SHANGHAI, June 29 China stocks rose on Thursday, driven by strong gains in raw material shares as a weaker dollar lifted commodities prices.
June 28 BPS Technology Ltd
* Expects revenue for FY17 of approximately $109.5m to exceed its forecast of $109.1m
* Anticipates to deliver a fy17 ebitda in range of $13.2m - $13.7m
* Signed an agreement with isynergi limited, alibaba.com's global service partner in Australia
* Co's merchants to gain new cash business from alibaba's 160 million users; BPS to earn new revenue from cash transactions generated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Australian shares rose to their highest closing level in two weeks with banks and miners pushing the index higher, mirroring solid gains on Wall Street.
* PRELIM. Q2 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)