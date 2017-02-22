BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
Feb 22 Viacom Inc:
* Viacom announces leadership transition at Paramount Pictures
* Brad Grey to step down as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures
* Says Grey will remain at Paramount for a period to support transition
* Says company is commencing a comprehensive search to identify a successor for Brad Grey
MEXICO CITY, June 16 Mexico is looking forward to its next round of offshore oil auctions on Monday with guarded optimism thanks to robust interest from oil majors for the shallow-water tenders.
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.