Feb 23 Brady Corp:
* Brady corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter
results and increases its fiscal 2017 EPS guidance
* Q2 sales $268 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.6 million
* Brady Corp - earnings per diluted class A nonvoting common
share was $0.49 in Q2 of fiscal 2017
* Brady Corp - results for quarter include $0.09 per share
of discrete tax benefits
* Brady Corp - increasing earnings per diluted class a
common share guidance to a range of $1.75 to $1.85 for full year
ending July 31, 2017
* Brady Corp - organic sales ranging from a low single-digit
decline to slightly positive growth for year ending July 31,
2017
* Brady Corp - for full year ending July 31, 2017 capital
expenditures approximating $20 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $1.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: