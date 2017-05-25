May 25 Brady Corp

* Brady Corp qtrly earnings per diluted Class A nonvoting common share were $0.43

* Brady Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and tightens its fiscal 2017 EPS guidance

* Q3 sales $275.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $279.4 million

* Brady Corp sees organic sales ranging from a low single-digit decline to slightly positive growth for year ending july 31, 2017

* Brady Corp - tightening earnings per diluted class a common share guidance from $1.75 to $1.85 to range of $1.80 to $1.85 for full year 2017

* Organic revenue declined 1.9 percent for quarter ended april 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: