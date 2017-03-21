BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical ends license agreement with EA Pharma
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
March 21 Brain AG:
* Expands patent protection for Aurase enzyme for treatment of chronic wounds
* Patent protection in 20 countries of most important entry markets
* Brain engaged in discussions regarding different partnership options in bioindustrial business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding