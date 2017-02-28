EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 28 BRAIN AG:
* Q1 adjusted EBIT declined from a loss of 0.9 million euros ($953,100.00) to a loss of 2.3 million euros
* Q1 total operating performance of 6.6 million euros compared to 7.0 million euros in the previous year
* Q1 revenues increased slightly from 6.0 million euros to 6.1 million euros
* We still expect to achieve group EBIT break-even during fiscal year 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: