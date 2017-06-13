June 13 Brait SE:

* Brait - ‍FY NAV per share at March 31 is ZAR78.15, down 42.6% versus ZAR136.27​ year ago

* Brait SE - ‍three-year CAGR for reported NAV per share to 31 March 2017 is 34.7% per annum (benchmark of 15% per annum)​

* Brait SE - ‍proposes ordinary share bonus issue, or alternatively, cash dividend of ZAR0.7815 per ordinary shar​e