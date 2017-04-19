April 19 Brandywine Realty Trust:

* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance

* Q1 FFO per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Brandywine Realty Trust- current 2017 ffo guidance range of $1.35 to $1.42 is now adjusted to $1.33 to $1.40

* Brandywine Realty Trust- guidance for 2017 earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.20 to $0.27

* Brandywine Realty Trust - 2017 speculative revenue reduced $1.0 million from $28.7 million to $27.7 million