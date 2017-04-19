BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Brandywine Realty Trust:
* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance
* Q1 FFO per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Brandywine Realty Trust- current 2017 ffo guidance range of $1.35 to $1.42 is now adjusted to $1.33 to $1.40
* Brandywine Realty Trust- guidance for 2017 earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.20 to $0.27
* Brandywine Realty Trust - 2017 speculative revenue reduced $1.0 million from $28.7 million to $27.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg