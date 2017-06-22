WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Braskem SA:
* Braskem SA says board formally approved final investment decision to proceed with polypropylene production line in americas
* Braskem SA says will commit up to $675 million in investment capital towards design and construction of new facility which will be named Delta
* Braskem SA says new facility which will be named delta, will be located next to Braskem's existing production facilities in la porte, Texas, U.S.
* Braskem SA says new facility construction is expected to begin mid-summer, with final phase of main construction targeted for q1 of 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.