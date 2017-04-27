April 27 Brass Corp

* Says Tokai Tokyo Securities CO.,LTD. will subscribe 118,900 shares at the price of 1,056.62 yen per share, or for 125.6 million yen in total

* Says subscription date on May 1 and payment date on May 2

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7AFapU

