UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Brass Corp
* Says Tokai Tokyo Securities CO.,LTD. will subscribe 118,900 shares at the price of 1,056.62 yen per share, or for 125.6 million yen in total
* Says subscription date on May 1 and payment date on May 2
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7AFapU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources