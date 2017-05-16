BRIEF-FDA accepts Rigel's NDA for Tavalisse
* FDA accepts Rigel's New Drug Application for Tavalisse™ (fostamatinib disodium) for the treatment of chronic ITP
May 16 BRASTER SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 5.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE AT 120,000 ZLOTYS
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces partnership with Partners Capital Group to provide Ultramist® customers with new equipment financing programs
* Intellia Therapeutics announces patent for CRISPR/CAS genome editing in China