BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Gerdau SA
* Brazil's Gerdau CEO André B. Gerdau Johannpeter says on conference call for Q4 results that perspective for 2017 remains challenging, but expects gradual recovery of steel demand during the year
* CEO Johannpeter expects Brazilian economic recovery from second quarter of this year, benefiting steel market
* Gerdau CFO Harley Lorentz Scardoelli says CAPEX could remain stable in coming years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V