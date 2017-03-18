RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding
SA
* Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private lender, announces
changes to its board of directors in a securities filing
* Candido Bracher, the company's incoming chief executive,
to step down from board, will attend board meetings as guest
* Marco Bonomi, the bank's former head of retail, to take
Bracher's board seat
* João Moreira Salles, a member of one of the bank's
founding families, to take a board seat reserved for controlling
shareholders
* Moreira Salles replaces Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho
Neto, who is stepping down from board
* Alfredo Villela to step down from board and will be
replaced by former board member and vice president Geraldo
Carbone
* Nildemar Secches to step down from board and will be
replaced by Amos Genish, former chief executive of Telefonica
Brasil
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Dan Grebler)