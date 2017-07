June 30 Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

* Brazil's oil company Petrobras says has liquidated a $500 million debt with The Bank of Nova Scotia, according to a securities filing

* Brazil's Petrobras says has hired new financing with The Bank of Nova Scotia for $750 million due in 2022

* Petrobras decided to cut gasoline prices at refineries in Brazil by 5.9 percent

* Brazil's Petrobras decided to cut diesel prices at refineries by 4.8 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)